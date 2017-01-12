“Reported concern” triggers hazmat response at San Jose Airport

SAN JOSE (KRON)—A “reported concern” from passengers on a Alaska Airlines flight triggered a hazmat response Thursday night at Mineta San Jose International Airport.

It was reported around 6:30 p.m. by people on board Flight 322 inbound from Seattle to San Jose triggered a hazmat response Thursday night, according to airport spokeswoman Rosemary Barnes.

The plane landed safely about 15 minutes later and is currently at Gate 26.

San Jose police and firefighters are staged.

Out of an abundance of caution, passengers are being held on-board as the situation is being accessed.

We're all trapped at the gate in SJC on an @alaskaair flight by a flight attendant arguing with a paramedic who says she's fine. — alexlewis (@alexlewis) January 13, 2017