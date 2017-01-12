“Reported concern” triggers hazmat response at San Jose Airport

By and Published: Updated:
airport

SAN JOSE (KRON)—A “reported concern” from passengers on a Alaska Airlines flight triggered a hazmat response Thursday night at Mineta San Jose International Airport.

It was reported around 6:30 p.m. by people on board Flight 322 inbound from Seattle to San Jose triggered a hazmat response Thursday night, according to airport spokeswoman Rosemary Barnes.

The plane landed safely about 15 minutes later and is currently at Gate 26.

San Jose police and firefighters are staged.

Out of an abundance of caution, passengers are being held on-board as the situation is being accessed.

Stay with KRON4 News on this developing story.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s