MARTINEZ (KRON)—A main road near a hospital in Martinez has reopened after a fallen tree was removed Wednesday night, according to police.

The tree was cleared from the road on Alhambra Road near Contra Costa Regional Medical Center was reopened to traffic around 6:30 p.m.

The huge tree fell into the roadway just before 1:45 p.m., according to police.

Drivers were advised to use alternate routes while crews worked to safely remove the tree from the roadway.