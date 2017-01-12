San Benito County residents near flood zone asked not to drink tap water

SAN BENITO COUNTY (KRON) — The San Benito County Office of Emergency Service is telling residents of the flood zone not to drink tap water, according to KRON4’s Rob Fladeboe.

Free bottled water is being provided.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

#Breaking: San Benito Co Office of Emergency Services says residents of flood zone should not drink tap water. Free bottled water provided pic.twitter.com/bOP7EfopfH — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) January 13, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js