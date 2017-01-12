San Benito County residents near flood zone asked not to drink tap water

By and Published: Updated:
vlcsnap-2017-01-12-16h26m08s129

 

SAN BENITO COUNTY (KRON) — The San Benito County Office of Emergency Service is telling residents of the flood zone not to drink tap water, according to KRON4’s Rob Fladeboe.

Free bottled water is being provided.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s