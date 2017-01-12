Snow on Mt. Hamilton

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — Bay Area residents won’t have to go too far to find white powder. Thursday’s storm has brought snow to Mount Hamilton.

The overnight rain turned to snow overnight atop 4,000 feet in elevation at the Lick Observatory.

The storm that rolled through the Bay Area Wednesday night brought cooler temperatures to the region.

The scattered showers will continue into the early afternoon with gradual drying as the day unfolds.

Cold air behind the storm will drop our temperatures overnight to the 30s. Black Ice could be an issue Friday morning.