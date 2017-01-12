The World According to Gary: San Diego Chargers to move to Los Angeles

By Published:
gary

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about the Chargers moving to Los Angeles and the NBA foul hotline.

It looks like the Chargers’ 55-year tenure in San Diego may be coming to an end. The Chargers will announce as early as Thursday that they are moving to Los Angeles, sources told ESPN.

NBA Players now a hotline to call and complain about calls made by referees during the games.

Darya tells Gary what she thought about the movie La La Land.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s