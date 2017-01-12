Truck crashes on I-880 off-ramp, spills pool chemicals

HAYWARD (KRON) — Crews are working a hazardous material situation after a truck crashed and spilled chemicals on Interstate 880 in Hayward early Thursday morning.

The accident happened at 12:57 a.m. on the northbound I-880 off-ramp at Mission Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Debris and pool cleaner including sulfuric acid has spilled all over the off-ramp

Both lanes of the off-ramp are closed and traffic is being diverted.

Crews are working to clear the accident but at this time there is no estimate of when the off-ramp will be reopened.

