LOS ANGELES (KRON) — Police say the light from a cellphone helped them follow a suspect that ran from a drive-by shooting.

A helicopter tracking the shooter was able to follow that light, helping lead police to an arrest.

A helicopter followed the suspected shooter through the El Monte and the East Los Angeles area.

The pilot helped give officers clues during the high-speed pursuit that turned into a foot chase when he ditched his car.

Although it was dark, he was not hard to see. The illuminated screen on his cellphone gave him away.

Eventually, the alleged crook gave himself up.

Authorities have not released his identity but say he remains in custody.