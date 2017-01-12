MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — Flooding has shut down busy North Bay Highway 37, creating a headache for commuters.

The closure forced thousands of drivers to find alternate routes.

Crews were out there Thursday, removing some of the abandoned cars stuck on the highway near Novato.

But there is still no estimated time for a reopening of the roadway.

For more on traffic conditions, you can check out KRON4’s traffic page.

QuadCopter4 also captured the damage.

Caltrans tried to pump the water earlier, but that did not work.

Drivers will have to detour on Atherton Avenue to get around the flooding. Traffic was at a standstill near the Atherton exit as of 5 p.m. Thursday.

Watch the above video to see Charles Clifford’s full report.