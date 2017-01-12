VIDEO: Crews work to repair road near Pinole Creek

Alhambra Valley Road destroyed, Courtesy Jeff Pierce
Alhambra Valley Road destroyed, Courtesy Jeff Pierce

EL SOBRANTE (KRON)—County crews have been working hard to clean up debris and quickly repair a large section of Alhambra Valley Road that collapsed into Pinole Creek during the storms.

A fence went up around the creek on Thursday blocking anyone from getting too close to the area as repairs are underway.

Earlier this week, the pipe under the roadway that allows the creek to flow on either side of the street was washed away.

This section remains closed from Castro Ranch Road to Bear Creek Road until further notice.

Pinole creek road destroyed

