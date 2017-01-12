VIDEO: Firefighters rescue man from island in Coyote Creek

MILPITAS (KRON)—Rescue crews from the Milpitas and San Jose fire departments are working Thursday afternoon to save a homeless man trapped on an island in Coyote Creek.

Milpitas fire officials responded to the incident around 11 a.m. on North McCarthy Boulevard north of state Highway 237 and asked for help from the San Jose Fire Department.

A rescue boat reached the man shortly after noon, according to San Jose Fire Capt. Mitch Matlow. The man was not injured.

The boat will circle the island to make sure no one else is in danger after they rescue the man, Matlow said.

The island is usually a peninsula, but the recent storms have caused the creek to rise so high that the man was not able to get away.