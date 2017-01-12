VIDEO: Firefighters rescue man from island in Coyote Creek

By Published:
rescue

MILPITAS (KRON)—Rescue crews from the Milpitas and San Jose fire departments are working Thursday afternoon to save a homeless man trapped on an island in Coyote Creek.

Milpitas fire officials responded to the incident around 11 a.m. on North McCarthy Boulevard north of state Highway 237 and asked for help from the San Jose Fire Department.

A rescue boat reached the man shortly after noon, according to San Jose Fire Capt. Mitch Matlow. The man was not injured.

The boat will circle the island to make sure no one else is in danger after they rescue the man, Matlow said.

The island is usually a peninsula, but the recent storms have caused the creek to rise so high that the man was not able to get away.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s