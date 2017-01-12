VIDEO: King Tides spotted along San Francisco’s Embarcadero

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)—Some of the King Tides was spotted along San Francisco’s Embarcadero Thursday afternoon.

The Port of San Francisco tweeted a slow motion video showing the tides springing up as cars drove by.

You can see cars just missing the tides along the watery roads.

King Tides usually occur during cyclones, flooding or storms.

The tides can cause major damage to buildings and the coastline because water tends to rise higher than usual.

