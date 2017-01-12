VIDEO: Lexington Reservoir dam near Highway 17 is spilling over, dozens come to see it

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — The Lexington Reservoir located between Santa Cruz and the South Bay just off Highway 17 is full.

It is so full that it is spilling over.

KRON4’s Gabe Slate went there and ran into some very happy people.

There is a dam attached to that reservoir, and it is spilling over.

Dozens of people came there to see it, and they were happy, Gabe says. These are people who have been terrified about the drought, so they wanted to see it to believe it.

Watch the above video to see Gabe’s full report.

