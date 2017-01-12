VIDEO: Mountain View police searching for suspected burglars

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON)—Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying a pair of burglars that broke into a Mountain View home last month.

The incident happened at a home on Martens Drive around 11 a.m. on Dec.2.

The two burglars used a brick from the homeowner’s yard to smash a glass door and get into the home.

The men stole a few electric guitars, electronics and a Nest Cam.

Anyone who is able to identify the men in the video is asked to call Mountain View police at 650-903-6344 and ask to speak to Det. Andrew Wong.