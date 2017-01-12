VIDEO: Mudslide dangers, signs to look out for

MENLO PARK (KRON) — In Menlo Park, geologists say after rain storms pass over, the threat of landslides remain.

The drought and heavy rain is the perfection combination to trigger a slide, as we’ve seen in the North and South Bay.

And there are signs to look out for.

Geologists explain landslides are all about gravity. The higher up, the more vulnerable the area, especially after heavy rain in a region impacted by a drought years in the making.

Menlo Park geologists are assessing damage to hillsides across the Bay Area following a heavy downpour.

“We’ve definitely had our hands full, more than usual,” USGS Geologist Dr. Kevin Schmidt said.

Now, they’re analyzing how far the material has flown off-hill, as well as how thick the soil is over bedrock.

Because the Bay Area has seen a sixth year of drought the region is more vulnerable to landslides.

“Throughout the Bay Area, the drought, with respect to landsliding, is now in the rear-view mirror,” Schmidt said. “We’re looking more at the problem that the soil is wet, and when incoming storms move into the Bay Area, then those are falling on already wet ground.”

And Dr. Schmidt says just because the rain storm may end, that doesn’t mean the potential for a landslide is over.

It takes a trained eye to spot the threat, but there are some more obvious signs to look out for.

“There are cracks in the ground that indicate where slides may be just beginning or full on debris flow,” Schmidt said.

Other signs include water coming from the ground where you normally wouldn’t see it, plus the sound of rushing water.

Overly saturated ground is now vulnerable and can come down fast if the slope is high enough.

Burn scars from recent wildfires are more prone to a landslide.

Geologists have yet to pinpoint which regions in the Bay Area have been most affected by landslides and rainfall.

They say they are relying on media for the answers.