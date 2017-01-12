VIDEO: Quadcopter4 shows Guerneville flood damage

GUERNEVILLE (KRON) — The recent series of strong storms that hit the Bay Area caused major damage in Guerneville.

Quadcopter4 got a bird’s eye view of the damage.

Sonoma County suffered significant flooding during the storms. The conditions were terrible all week, with flooded roads and power outages throughout the area.

The roads were so flooded there was no way for residents to get around. They began to use kayaks and canoes. One person kayaked to the store to get groceries and other essentials.