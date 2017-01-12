VIDEO: Seawall in Pacifica eroding after storms

PACIFICA (KRON)—One of the many places in the Bay Area dealing with storm damage is Pacifica.

There’s new concern about an eroding sea wall and the homes above.

The storm damage includes already fragile spots like the sea wall on Esplanade in Pacifica.

The place where homes and apartments have been on unsteady ground fora long time and where they don’t need more trouble.

But a giant hole developed in the seawall in the midst of the recent storms this weekand it’s apparently getting bigger. It’s grown since just Wednesday.

Work crews say the tides are making things very tough for them including the big King Tides when water goes under the hole where they’re trying to make repairs with cement.

Those repairs could take a long time.