VALLEJO (KRON) — Vallejo police on Thursday have released a sketch of one of the two men who murdered a pawnshop owner and injured an employee in December, Sgt. Fabio Rodriguez said.

Police said the suspect is a white man, about 18 to 20 years old, with a thin build, blond hair and eyebrows, and he has blue eyes, police said.

The suspects robbed Pawn Advantage at 2581 Springs Road around 3:10 p.m. on Dec. 20. Timothy Pult, 49, was killed and a 45-year-old man who also worked there suffered serious injuries in a shooting during the robbery.

A dog also was killed during the robbery, police said.

Police have posted a video taken inside the store and still photos of the suspects on their Facebook page.

The California Pawnbrokers Association has offered a reward up to $25,000 for the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspects.

Earlier this week, police released surveillance images of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspects is asked to call detective Scott Yates at (707) 648-4533 or detective Terry Schillinger at (707) 648-4278.

Bay City News contributed to this report.