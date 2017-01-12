Winter storm warning in the Sierra

TRUCKEE (KRON) — The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the Sierra Nevada Mountains Thursday.

The recent storms that hit Northern California brought fresh new snow to the Sierra. Heavenly Resort got slammed with nine feet of snow in just 3 days.

Another four to eight inches of snow are expected to fall today.

Many people will be heading up to Lake Tahoe for the holiday weekend. KRON4’s Rebecca Strom suggests waiting until Friday to travel.

Conditions are the roads are dangerous Thursday with winds gusts hitting up to 60 mph.

The winter storm warning will be in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday.

Chain Control: I-80 is R2 Drum Forebay to The Nevada State Line. Trucks are Maximum. SR-89 R2 Markleeville to… https://t.co/NryPNlIlAw — CHP-Truckee (@CHP_Truckee) January 12, 2017

If you are heading to the mountains, make sure you check road conditions before you go! Winter driving conditions through Thursday. #cawx pic.twitter.com/yHgKaZY8Rk — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 12, 2017