Alameda structure fire causes road closure

ALAMEDA (KRON) — Alameda Police Department is reporting a structure fire early Friday morning is causing road closures.

Police are advising the public to avoid the area of Santa Clara Avenue and Broadway in Alameda for the next two hours.

In that area Broadway is completely shut down, and drivers should take alternate routes.

No updates on the fire itself have been released.

Nothing is known about the severity of the fire or how it started.

There have also been no reports of injuries thus far.

Please stay with KRON4 for updates.

