Antioch man shoots himself after CHP pursuit

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — A man suspected of drunk driving led police on a chase in Contra Costa County Thursday night before allegedly killing himself, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers were investigating the 45-year-old Antioch man, Ronald Sanders, on suspicion of DUI at Harbor Court near Harbor Street in Pittsburg around 11:00 p.m, CHP said.

Sanders fled the scene heading west on state Highway 4.

Officers pursued Sanders as he exited Port Chicago Highway and parked his car in a driveway on Gratton Way, police said.

Sanders was still in his car with several CHP officers parked behind him when he allegedly pulled out a gun and shot himself.

The Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office confirmed Sanders died, however they have not determined what exactly caused his death.

According to the CHP, there were no other injuries during the incident and no officers fired their weapons.

The CHP’s Golden Gate Divisions Special Investigative Unit is conducting a full investigation regarding the incident.

No further information has been released at this time.