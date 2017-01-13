BART service through Transbay Tube shut down

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Bay Area Rapid Transportation is experiencing major system-wide delays Friday morning due to a disabled maintenance vehicle between Macathur and 19th Street.

BART officials are reporting that service through the Transbay Tunnel has been completely shut down.

This means there is no service from San Francisco to the East Bay, and vice versa.

Trains that already departed this morning are turning around, according to BART officials.

BART riders are advised to take alternate means of transportation.

Officials have not given an estimation regarding when service will resume.

