Elderly man accused of punching woman in the face in Daly City

By Published:
Photo courtesy of Daly City Police Dept.
Photo courtesy of Daly City Police Dept.

DALY CITY (KRON) — A 74-year-old man accused of punching a woman in the face Monday during a Daly City traffic dispute has since been cited on suspicion of misdemeanor assault, according to a police spokesman.

The suspect was walking on the sidewalk of Mission Street near Price Street when the incident took place.

He allegedly punched the woman through the open window of her car after accusing her of running into him, said Daly City police Sgt. Ron Harrison.

The man, whose name was not released, left the scene.

However, police were able to find and identify him on Wednesday with help from a tipster, Harrison said.

The suspect was cited and released.

The case was sent to the San Mateo District Attorney’s Office, which will decide whether to pursue the charge.

