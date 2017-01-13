Former Richmond teacher charged with multiple counts of child molestation

RICHMOND (KRON) — A former sixth grade teacher in Richmond, Calif. was found guilty, and charged with 90 counts connected to repeated and long term child molestation Thursday, Jan. 12.

According to the Contra Costa County district attorney’s office, Ronald David Guinto, a former science and math teacher at Making Waves Academy was charged with 90 counts of child molestation. Guinto sexually assaulted a total of 15 victims between the years of 2002 and 2013.

The first incident back in 2002, Guinto connected to his first victim through an AOL chat room. Guinto convinced the then 12-year-old boy to sneak out of the house, where he proceeded to molest the boy on multiple occasions throughout different counties. The counties were Santa Clara and Solano.

As a result Guinto received 29 counts of child molestation and kidnap for acts committed with this victim.

Between the years of 2008 and 2009, Guinto participated as a Cub Scout Pack Leader and Camp Counselor for summer camps and Cub Scout Troops in the San Jose area where he molested multiple victims in his home and on camping trips.

Associated with Boy Scouts, Guinto gained access to a church in San Jose where he kidnapped and molested one victim, according to D.A. Mark A. Peterson. The 12-year-old male victim was also exposed to pornography.

While earning his master’s degree at Tuoro University in 2009, Guinto created a camp called “Camp Epic,” which at the time was a project. After graduating in 2012 Guinto was hired at Making Waves Academy, there he invited students to join “Camp Epic” and go on camping trips with him.

On these camping trips, Guinto molested multiple victims inside their tents, and showed them pornography. These trips were all across Northern California.

During his employment with Making Waves Academy Guinto would have victims spend the night at his home, molest them and showed them pornography. This was between the years of 2012 and 2013.

Alison Chandler, the prosecutor on this case said, “The jury delivered verdicts of justice for all the victims in this case. The courage and perseverance of these survivors inspires me. I am proud of them.”