Gary’s Mailbag: You think the Warriors are bored?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Gary Radnich answers viewers’ emails every Friday night with his wife, Alicia Radnich.

In this installment, Gary takes on these emails:

  • You can see how disgusted Pam Moore was with Gary tonight. It’s time for a change in sports. – Rick
  • Your family sat in front of us at the Warriors game. I couldn’t believe how nice you were to everyone. – Charles
  • You really think the Warriors are bored? – Chris
  • I’m 76 years old and my younger wife loves the segment with your wife. Me, I’m not so sure. – Mr. Riles

