Gas odor forces San Francisco elementary school evacuation

UPDATE: San Francisco Fire has since deemed the situation as safe, and that the gas odor poses no threat.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco elementary school was evacuated Friday morning due to a gas-like smell, according to San Francisco Fire.

Flynn Elementary School at 3125 Cesar Chavez St started evacuations as a precautionary measure around 9:30 a.m., according to reports from San Francisco Fire’s Twitter.

San Francisco Fire is reporting that there are no injuries.

No additional information about the situation was immediately available.

