Health alert in Hollister flood water contaminates wells

(KRON) As KRON4 first reported San Benito County has issued a water contamination health alert for anyone impacted by Wednesday’s floods.

There are about 90 wells along on Lovers Lane, Frye Lane and San Felipe Road in Hollister with possible contamination.

People living in those neighborhoods are advised not to drink, cook or bathe with their tap water.

Health officials are worried the flood waters might contain fecal matter and other potentially toxic substances. The wells were likely contaminated by flooded septic systems, animal waste from farms and even gasoline from submerged cars.

#Breaking: San Benito Co Office of Emergency Services says residents of flood zone should not drink tap water. Free bottled water provided pic.twitter.com/bOP7EfopfH — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) January 13, 2017