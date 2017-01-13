SAN CARLOS (KRON) — The California Highway Patrol is searching for a felony hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a pedestrian in San Carlos on Friday, authorities said.

The crash was initially reported just after 6:35 p.m. at southbound Highway 101 and Brittan Avenue.

Officers said the 45-year-old Redwood City man walked into the No. 4 lane, and may have been under the influence of alcohol.

A Sig-alert was issued at 6:59 p.m., and the southbound off-ramps to Holly Street and Brittan are both closed. There is no estimate for when they will reopen.

Officers are looking for a white Toyota with damage to the front end but are not yet certain what model Toyota was involved in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

Felony Hit & Run vehicle: White Toyota (unknown model) with right front end damage — CHP RWC (@CHP_RedwoodCity) January 14, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js