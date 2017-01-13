Pedestrian killed on Highway 101 in San Carlos felony hit-and-run

By Published:
generic-police-siren-generic-police-flashing-lights

SAN CARLOS (KRON) — The California Highway Patrol is searching for a felony hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a pedestrian in San Carlos on Friday, authorities said.

The crash was initially reported just after 6:35 p.m. at southbound Highway 101 and Brittan Avenue.

Officers said the 45-year-old Redwood City man walked into the No. 4 lane, and may have been under the influence of alcohol.

A Sig-alert was issued at 6:59 p.m., and the southbound off-ramps to Holly Street and Brittan are both closed. There is no estimate for when they will reopen.

Officers are looking for a white Toyota with damage to the front end but are not yet certain what model Toyota was involved in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s