SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) — An RV burst into flames on southbound 101 near San Francisco airport on Friday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The fire happened just north of the airport. The flames are not out.

Drivers should expect delays in both directions, and are advised to use alternative routes.

Firefighters and police were on the scene.

