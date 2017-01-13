

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police have released the name of the officer involved in the shooting in the city’s Taraval District last week.

He has been identified as Kenneth Cha.

The suspect was shot by Cha on Jan. 6 after he allegedly violated a restraining order. The suspect is now in life-threatening condition, according to police.

Police responded to reports of the violation around 3:51 a.m. Two neighbors were involved in a dispute on Capitol Avenue, said police spokeswoman Officer Giselle Talkoff.

A resident had called police on his neighbor was violating a temporary restraining order he had against the suspect.

When police arrived, they confronted the suspect. There was a struggle between the officers and the suspect that led to shots being fired.

The homeowner ran back into his house and called 911 while barricading himself inside.

Officer eventually made their way into the house to arrest the suspect.

Police Commission president Suzy Loftus said last week in a statement that it’s too early to draw conclusions about what happened.

She also said the commission is committed to collaborative efforts to keep residents safe and give officers what they need to “preserve the safety and sanctity of life for all involved.”

Bay City News contributed to this report.