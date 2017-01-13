San Jose shooting leaves 1 dead

SAN JOSE (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place Friday morning in San Jose.

Around 6:34 a.m., San Jose Police Officers responded to the 1600 block of Mt. Pleasant Road on a report that a person had been shot.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to police.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

San Jose PD Homicide and Crime Scene Investigators are responding to the scene.

The motive or circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

No suspects have been identified or apprehended.

The identity of the victims will not be released until the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the victim’s identity and notified that person’s family.

No other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 408-947-7867.