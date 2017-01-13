Tahoe Queen paddle wheel boat to be scrapped

By Published:
A fire rips through the second deck of a docked tourist cruise boat under repair at Lake Tahoe, in Reno, Nev., Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016. The fire severely damaged the popular paddle wheeler and injuring two workers on board before crews extinguished the flames that sent a plume of black smoke high above the Sierra waters. (Zach Hastie via AP)
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) – Owners have decided that a popular paddle-wheel boat that carried Lake Tahoe sightseers for more than three decades will be scrapped due to damage from a fire last August.

Aramark Lake Tahoe Cruises official David Freireich tells the Nevada Appeal the Tahoe Queen can’t be repaired.

Tahoe-Douglas Fire Marshal Eric Guevin says two of three decks of the 144-foot vessel had substantial damage.

The boat was able to hold up to 300 passengers.

It was out of service due to low the lake water levels and was undergoing welding repairs and painting when it caught fire and burned at a dock in the Zephyr Cove Marina on the lake’s southern end.

Two workers received minor injuries.

The U.S. Coast Guard is still investigating the cause of the fire.

