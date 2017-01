ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — A train has hit a vehicle in the East Bay on Friday night, according to Capitol Corridor.

Train 545 is delayed 1 hour and 10 minutes between Richmond and Berkeley as a result of the collision, officials said.

This is the third time a train hit a car or pedestrian in the Bay Area within the last 24 hours.

