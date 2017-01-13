MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — Highway 37 in Marin County was still a mess earlier on Friday, and it was affecting businesses and commuters.

A chunk of it has been closed in both directions, as Caltrans crews pumped floodwaters out of an area between Atherton Avenue and Highway 101 in Novato on Friday afternoon.

Crews are making progress and say the road might be reopened by Friday evening. In fact, at around 5:45 p.m., one eastbound lane has reopened.

KRON4’s Maureen Kelly was in that area Friday and talked to commuters and businesses affected by the now three-day closure.

Two pumps sucked floodwaters from the shoulder of Highway 37 and pumped it into the wetlands just north of that stretch of roadway.

By noon, Caltrans crews had made quite a bit of progress. The railroad tracks that were underwater Thursday were exposed on Friday.

Traffic was diverted at Atherton Avenue in Novato, and you could see the backup which has been clogging up streets in town.

KRON4 talked to a San Rafael resident who was stuck in it.

She says it added 25 minutes to her trip.

“Yeah, it uprooted my morning….,” Patti Taylor said.

But she’s glad her appointment was earlier in the day rather than close to commute time.

“I might have canceled my appointment rather than have to face an hour, which, you know, it could be…,” Taylor said.

Bay Club Stonetree Golf Course employee Travis Berding says the mess on the highway, and rain, has caused them to lose business. Their entire course was closed for three days because of flooding and saturated soil on the course.

On Thursday, they reopened nine holes. All 18 holes are expected to be in operation by Saturday, but the backed up freeway has caused golfers to cancel their tee times rather than sit in traffic.

KRON4 talked to a golf course employee who lives in Novato.He says the Highway 37 closure and the detours around it have tripled his commute time.

