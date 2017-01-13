VIDEO: Document warns of $3.6B higher California high-speed rail cost

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A document obtained by The Los Angeles Times says the first leg of California’s $64 billion high-speed rail project could cost as much as $3.6 billion more than previous estimates and take years longer to build.

The newspaper says the details are in a confidential Federal Railroad Administration risk analysis.

California High-Speed Rail Authority officials said Friday that it includes outdated information and is being mischaracterized. Businesses and government agencies typically perform risk analyses to assess potential dangers.

Rail Authority CEO Jeff Morales says the agency is constantly working to identify and fix problems before they occur.

The document shows that in a worst-case scenario, it could cost up to $10 billion to build bridges, viaducts, trenches and track on 118 miles from Merced to Shafter, up from $6.4 billion.

This item has been corrected to reflect the total current project cost estimate is $64 billion, not $68 billion.

