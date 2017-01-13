Video: Dog tied to crate while on the road

FLORIDA (KRON) — A dog owner in Florida received a citation for transporting their pet dog in the open air on a busy highway.

Viral cell phone video that was captured by nearby driver Brenna Cronin was deeply horrified when seeing a pitbull terrier mix, riding in the open air, tied to the top of the crate which held another dog. The dog was spotted in Flagler Co., Fla. and was instantly shared on social media.

According to officials, transporting dogs in the open air is legal in Flagler Co., and the owner claimed that he was going hunting.

The driver did receive a citation for only using a single tether to tie the dog to the crate. The law specifically states two tethers are required.

According to local animal officials the dog is ok, and being “well cared for.”