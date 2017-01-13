CONCORD (KRON) — It was a surprise act of kindness inside a Bay Area mall.

Employees at a shoe store in Concord noticed a young man who came in all the time just to try on the same shoes. But he would never buy them.

So, they decided to do something about it. They bought him the shoes–and a hat. Then, they surprised the teen with them.

At the Sunvalley Shopping Center, an incredible group of shoe store employees came together to put a smile on a young man’s face.

The employees tell KRON4 the young man would come into the Champs shoe store at least a few times a week to try on the same pair of Air Jordan sneakers. But he would always leave empty handed.

On Sunday, the teen got the surprise of his life.

Employees at the Champs shoe store came together to surprise the teen with his favorite sneakers that he had tried on so many times before.

“It got to the point where we didn’t even have to ask him what shoe he wanted or the size,” Champs employee Marquese Surrell said. “We were just, ‘Hey! You want the Dub Zero size 8.’ And we would go grab it. That was about how routine it was.”

With the leadership of one of the youngest employees, the group of about a dozen pooled about $300 together.

And on Sunday, they presented the young man with not just the sneakers, but a matching hat, T-shirt, and even a sweat suit.

“A lot of people were emotional,” Surrell said. “It was just a good feeling, a great feeling. That was the whole point of it. It was for him, to make his day.”

People KRON4 talked to loved the gesture.