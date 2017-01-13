Video: Flooding impacts Central Valley community

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KRON) — Residents in the Central Valley region of California are dealing with troubling issues after a massive storm struck the state.

Aerial footage showed images from Elk Grove, Calif. and nearby areas of Sacramento, where people living there are faced with massive flooding. The flooding has overtaken cars, homes, farmland and roads.

During the massive storm fire officials have asked residents to move to higher ground Thursday, Jan. 12.

Officials said the flooding is expected to last for several days, and that it has been years since the area has witnessed a flooding of this magnitude.

After several days of continuous rainfall at least 42 percent of northern California is no longer in a drought.

However, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, most of Southern California and several Central areas are in extreme and exceptional drought.