VIDEO: Marin father, cyclist, dies of meningitis



MARIN (KRON) — A Marin resident who worked out at SoulCycle in Lakespur passed away from meningitis, according to public health officials.

Marinij has the quote from Dr. Matt Willis, a Marin County’s public health officer, confirming the death.

“We have had a death in Marin County due to bacterial meningitis. This is presumed to be meningococcal, which is a common form of bacterial meningitis,” Willis said.

A source told KRON4’s Terisa Estacio that the deceased rider was a Marin County father in his mid-40’s.

According to the source, he was in great shape and went to SoulCycle religiously.

He wasn’t feeling well a few days ago and went to rest at his home. When a family member found him, he had passed away in his sleep, the source said.

The Marin County Health Department is now investigating, and have contacted those who were in the same class as the man who passed away.

Although SoulCycle has cleaned the facility, many riders are now on antibiotics as a precautionary measure.

Another rider KRON4’s Terisa Estacio spoke with said he had no idea about the death, and is worried.

SoulCycle released the following statement regarding their rider’s death:

We’re deeply saddened by the passing of one of our riders. We’ve been informed that there has been one confirmed case of meningitis in the Marin community. While this rider has not been to SoulCycle in over five days and did not contract meningitis at SoulCycle, in an abundance of caution, we want to alert you, our rider community. If you or anyone you know is concerned, please contact your physician. We’ve been in contact with the Marin Department of Health to ensure our riders safety. Our cleaning procedures, in the studio, are systematic and thorough. In addition, we’ve done a deep cleaning of our studio. We’re incredibly confident in our team and our processes to deliver a clean and safe environment. We use cleaning products that are specifically designed for sterilizing our studios, bikes, and towels to stop the spread of any illnesses.