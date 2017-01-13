PACIFICA (KRON) — On Wednesday, KRON4 showed you a house in Pacifica off Zamora Drive where an 80-foot eucalyptus tree fell on the home, nearly missing the people inside.

Amazingly, no one was hurt. Three people were inside. Now, most of the tree has been removed.

On Friday, the owners went into their house to gather some items, and they invited KRON4’s Gabe Slate to see first-hand The damage it caused. They also showed him just how close that tree came to landing on them.

Insurance officials and contractors said it will take six months to repair the damage before they can move back in.

Gerry, the owner of the home, told KRON4 he is very lucky to be alive.

The tree landed where he always sits at his table working.

He was supposed to be sitting there for a conference call when it happened, but his wife had company over, so he went out of the house to take the call.