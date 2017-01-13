VIDEO: Sacremento opens 15 additional flood gates

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — Friday morning an additional 15 flood gates were opened on the Sacramento Weir, according to the Office of Emergency Services.

As this week’s storms catapulted the majority of California out of severe drought conditions, we’re seeing remarkable amounts of water flowing in these controlled flooding situations.

The OES says, “The Sacramento Weir is the only weir that is manually operated, all others overflow by gravity on their own. It consists of 48 wooden gates that divert Sacramento and American River floodwaters to the west down the mile-long Sacramento Bypass to the Yolo Bypass.”

Currently, 35 of the 48 gates are open.

“Additional gates may be opened if the river continues to rise in order to reduce the risk of urban flooding,” the OES said.