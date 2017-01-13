Viewer Video shows man using counterfeit master key to steal mail from San Jose apartment complex

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Viewer video appears to show a man stealing mail from a South Bay neighborhood using a counterfeit master key.

KRON4 has crystal clear surveillance video, showing the man with what looks to be a master mail key.

The viewer who sent Stanley Roberts this video says this was in the Cahill Park section of San Jose.

It was one of those big mailboxes at apartment complexes that opens the big door and accesses everyone’s mail.

The viewer says people who live in that area are at their wit’s end because this is not the first time this crime has been committed.

And KRON4 talked to a US Postal Service spokesperson on Friday night. He said the postal service does not think this is a true original master key that a letter carrier would have.

But instead, the spokesperson said it is some kind of counterfeit key that bad guys are using, and they likely work through the area, so in other communal mailboxes as well perhaps.

The spokesman reminds people that this kind of thing is a federal come that could lead to 10 years in federal prison.

Eventually, the man realizes there’s a surveillance camera. Then, he leaves and comes back with what seems like tape to make sure the view is blocked.

But the camera had already caught his face.

If you know the man, you are asked to call the police.

