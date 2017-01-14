ROHNERT PARK (KRON)—Two suspects were arrested for allegedly pimping and pandering following a prostitution sting in Rohnert Park, according to the Public Safety Community Oriented Problem Solving team.

Officers contacted people advertising services on the Internet in an effort to find victims of human trafficking. One woman agreed to meet an undercover officer and perform a sex act in exchange for money.

When the woman arrived, she told officers two suspects brought her to the area. Other officers were able to find the two suspects and arrest them for allegedly pimping and pandering.

One of the suspects arrested had a outstanding felony warrant for narcotics sales.

Public Safety officers have identified the two suspects as 26-year-old Brandon Walker and 40-year-old Leon Walker. They are both brothers from Richmond and Fairfield.

The brothers were booked into the Sonoma County Jail.

The woman in the incident was not charged with any crime.