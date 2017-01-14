2 dead, 2 injured after Salinas shooting

SALINAS (KRON) — Two people are dead and two are injured after a shooting Thursday night in Salinas, according to police.

The shooting happened around 9:00 p.m. in the 500 block of Sunrise Street, police said.

Police say the two people injured are suffering from gunshot wounds considered non-life-threatening.

Police did not identify the two victims who died.

No arrests were made, however officers detained three people and are continuing to investigate their role in the shooting, police said.

Anyone with information about the double homicide is asked to call Detective Ken Hendrickson at (831) 758-7129 or Detective Ken Schwener at (831) 758-7276. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call the police tip line at (831) 775-4222 or (800) 782-7463.