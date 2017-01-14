MILPITAS (KRON)– A man and two women were arrested in Milpitas last week after police allegedly found them with a baby, a loaded revolver and identity theft profiles for 19 potential victims.

Around 10:15 p.m. on Jan. 5, a police officer stopped a white 2006 Cadillac Escalade without proper license plates on South Hillview Drive, near Piedmont Creek.

The driver, 37-year-old Hayward resident Ryan Troy Thies, had a suspended license.

The front-seat passenger, 31-year-old Livermore resident Rechele Daniele Montano, was on probation in San Joaquin County.

20-year-old San Francisco resident, Jasmine Marie Grotegeer, was in the backseat with the baby.

After police found the loaded .38-caliber revolver, Thies was booked into the Santa Clara County main jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, child endangerment and driving on a suspended driver’s license.

Montano was booked on suspicion of identity theft.

Grotegeer was booked on suspicion of child endangerment and illegal possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle, police said.

A social worker from the Santa Clara County Department of Family and Children’s Services took the baby into protective custody.