Missing Oakland 3-year-old found safe

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A missing 3-year-old boy out of Oakland has been found safe, according to the Oakland Police Department.

3-year-old Dartanian Brooks went missing on Friday around 11:45 a.m. after his mother left him in the car with family friend Tammy Martin, police said.

The mother gave Martin permission to take the car and 3-year-old Brooks to a nearby store with the expectation that they would return shortly, police said.

Martin, 3-year-old Brooks, and the vehicle did not return.

Saturday afternoon police reported that the boy was found safe, and that Martin was found as well.

At this time it is unknown where Martin took the 3-year-old boy, and details regarding why the pair went missing have not been released.

Child and suspect located by #OaklandPolice Youth Services investigators and excellent police work by the Patrol Division! — Lt. Chris Bolton (@OPDChris) January 14, 2017

