VIDEO: BART passenger allegedly attacked by man with machete

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are asking the public for help finding a man who allegedly attacked a BART passenger with a large machete.

The “vicious” attack happened on Fri., Jan. 6, around 8:39 p.m. at the Civic Center BART/Muni Station, police said.

Officers from the Tenderloin Station responded to a call about a “problem occurring on the concourse level of the station.” according to police.

Upon arrival the officers found that the suspect attacked a 29-year-old man from Valencia, CA.

“The suspect slashed the victim with the machete, causing serious lacerations to his head and hand,” police said.

The suspect is described as a light complexioned black male, 30 to 40 years old, 5’11”, and 200 pounds.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, the man is armed and dangerous.

Police ask that if you see him, call 9-1-1 and do not approach him. Anyone with information regarding this suspect is asked to all the SFPD 24 Hour Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.