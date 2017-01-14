Dog rescued by Fremont police and CHP officers

FREMONT (KRON)—A dog was rescued by Fremont police and California Highway Patrol officers Saturday afternoon.

Authorities found the dog on Interstate 880 and Stevenson Blvd after receiving several calls from those who live nearby.

Officers were able to reunite the dog with her family because she was microchipped.

The dog’s name is Callie and her family filed a lost pet report.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>For the last week FPD and <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/CHP?src=hash”>#CHP</a> have received several calls about a dog on I880/Stevenson. Today we were able to finally get her to safety. <a href=”https://t.co/EBd1f5gi7x”>pic.twitter.com/EBd1f5gi7x</a></p>— Fremont Police Dept (@FremontPD) <a href=”https://twitter.com/FremontPD/status/820437166283059200″>January 15, 2017</a></blockquote>

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Callie was just reunited with her family! She immediately began wagging her tail. Family filed lost pet report & she was microchipped! <a href=”https://t.co/ZbhhFkTBsg”>pic.twitter.com/ZbhhFkTBsg</a></p>— Fremont Police Dept (@FremontPD) <a href=”https://twitter.com/FremontPD/status/820446945638350849″>January 15, 2017</a></blockquote>