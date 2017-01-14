Fairfield Fog Advisory

FARFIELD (KRON) — A dense fog advisory is in effect in Farfield until 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Sacramento.

The affected areas are northern San Joaquin Valley and Southern Sacramento Valley, the National Weather Service said.

A dense fog advisory means that visibility is reduced to less than a quarter mile.

The National Weather Service is advising drivers in these areas to take it slow, use your headlights, and leave extra room in front of you.

