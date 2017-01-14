Man wanted by Fremont police leads deputy on highway pursuit

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (BCN)—A 22-year-old man who has a $1 million warrant for his arrest led sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase Friday night near Richmond, before abandoning his vehicle and fleeing, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 9:40 p.m., a deputy in North Richmond spotted a red Acura belonging to Eddie Nute, who is wanted in connection with an auto burglary and conspiracy with a gang enhancement, sheriff’s officials said.

The Acura failed to yield for the deputy and fled onto westbound Interstate Highway 80, initiating a pursuit with sheriff’s deputies.

During the pursuit, Nute collided with a minivan, but did not stop. As he was approaching the Bay Bridge, Nute then also struck a Mercedes, causing the Mercedes to lose control.

The sheriff’s deputy then collided with the Mercedes, prompting the deputy to terminate the pursuit, according to sheriff’s officials.

The drivers of the two vehicles Nute collided with were taken to a hospital as a precaution. The deputy was not injured.

A short while later, deputies located Nute’s vehicle disabled in the median divider and concluded Nute had fled the scene.

He’s described as a African American man, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, sheriff’s

officials said.

On Friday, police in Fremont also said they were seeking Nute in connection with an auto burglary at a shopping center near Auto Mall Parkway and Boscell Road.

Nute had fled the scene of that burglary and eluded capture.

According to police, Nute has been known to commit auto burglaries across the Bay Area in connection with the Oakland-based “Ghost Town Gang.”

Police arrested Nute in October in Millbrae and he was indicted last year by a Santa Clara County Grand Jury on over 50 counts of auto burglary, conspiracy and a gang enhancement.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Fremont Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit at (510) 790-6965 or the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office at (925) 646-2441.