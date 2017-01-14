LIVERMORE (KRON)—A fundraiser was held in Livermore Saturday evening to help finish the final stages of a clinic that will honor a Chico State nursing student killed by a drunk driver.

21-year-old Kristina Chesterman was hit by a car on Sept. 2013 while she was riding her bike home from the school library. She died a few days later at Enloe Hospital in Chico.

The fundraiser for the Kristina Chesterman Memorial Clinic was held at Beeb’s Sports Bar and Grill in Livermore. Kristina’s parents Dave and Sandra Chesterman decided to hold the event on Jan. 14 because it would have been Kristina’s 25th birthday.

Chesterman’s family tells KRON4 News that her birthday is a particularly hard day for them, so this year they decided to celebrate it by holding a fundraiser.

The proceeds will go towards completing the clinic in Nigeria in Kristina’s memory.

“After she was gone, the last thing we wanted to do was to have life move on,” Dave and Sandra Chesterman said. “And then right away we started to talk about doing this with one of her instructors and right away it started giving us something to look forward to.”

More than 100 friends and loved ones gathered to raise funds to complete the clinic which is a project that costs about $100,000. Tickets were sold out for the event that had a silent auction and showed video of the clinic.

Rachel Nuno went to nursing school with Kristina.

“Ultimately as a nurse you just want to give back and you want to help others that’s why most people become nurses,” Nuno said. “So I think this clinic is a great representation of what she wanted to do and how she wanted to help people and help those in need in Africa.”

The family says the clinic should be complete by the end of the year.